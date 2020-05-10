SOS CV Kenya secures Sh. 1.7M food donation to help vulnerable households cope with COVID-19 Shocks

KDRTV-Nairobi, April 8, 2020 Kenya’s largest private child welfare organisation, SOS Children’s Villages has secured food donation worth Sh 1.7 Million to help vulnerable households weather shocks from COVID-19.

SOS CV KE has announced that it received 10 tons of packed Tender Mercies nutritious meal donation (dry nutritional grain dense meal containing rice, lentils, fractured cowpeas, full fat soy, vitamins and minerals that is processed locally by Soy Afric Limited) courtesy of KAPU Africa, a division of Midwest Foodbank USA.

SOS Children’s Villages Kenya National Programs Director, Mr. Pascal Mailu said vulnerable people are the hardest hit by COVID-19 pandemic and the donations will help them cope with shocks.

“SOS CV KE in partnership with other like-minded partners, we feel obliged to support the national government efforts in mitigating the social and economic consequences of this pandemic,” said Mr. Mailu.

Mr. Mailu said while government has instituted different measures including a 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew and containment of movement for 21 days in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kilifi and Kwale counties to curb spread of coronavirus, households that depend on daily wages and petty trade to make ends meet are finding it difficult to cope with the resulting effects.

More than 500 vulnerable households in Suba, Mombasa, Busia and Nairobi informal settlements (Kiambiu, City Carton, Dandora, Kariobangi, Mbotela, Bahati, Uhuru and Jerusalem) will be the main beneficiaries of this donation.

The organisation said it will work with community volunteers, volunteer children officers, office of the local chief and self-help groups to reach out and distribute the food donation to targeted households in different informal settlements in Nairobi where it operates.

“We will also extend the support to five Charitable Children Institutions that are in dire need of food assistance through the Department of Children Services, Nairobi,” adds Mr. Mailu.

SOS CV family strengthening program reaches out to 4,822 households with interventions aimed at empowering the vulnerable families to be able to protect and care for their children.

The organisation does this through equipping the caregivers with skills to help them in their care-giving role, education and health support and economic empowerment for the household.

SOS children’s villages Kenya runs Education, Health, SOS Family Care, Family Strengthening, Advocacy and Youth Empowerment Programmes.

About SOS CV KE

SOS Children’s Villages Kenya is a member of SOS – Kinderdorf International, the largest private child welfare organization in the world.

In Kenya, the first SOS Children’s Village in Kenya was opened in 1973 in Nairobi. Additional SOS Children’s Villages were subsequently built in Mombasa (1979), Eldoret (1990), Meru (2005), and the latest village in Kisumu (2012).

Currently the organization takes care of over 10,000 children and youth both in the children’s villages and community programmes across the country.

