Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Family Seek Court Order To Stop Zambia Ex-Leader Kaunda Burial At National Site

Family of Kenneth Kaunda sue government, wants him buried next to his wife

By

Published

Family of Zambia Ex leader Kenneth Kaunda want him burried next to his wife
Family of Zambia Ex leader Kenneth Kaunda want him burried next to his wife

KDRTV NEWS: A section of family members of Zambia`s late President Kenneth Kaunda has gone to court in a bid to stop his burial at the Embassy Park national site in the capital Lusaka.

Kaunda, the first President of the country who reigned between 1964 to 1991, died 17 June, aged 97.

After their death, the government announced that he would be buried at the Embassy Park, where the other previous presidents were laid.

KDRTV established that the burial is due on Wednesday.

READ ALSO: Ethiopia To Close Embassy In Kenya, 29 Others To Save Money

Some of Kaunda`s children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren are pleading with the court to compel the government to allow the ex-leader to be buried elsewhere, next to his wife, Mama Betty Mutinkhe Kaunda.

The family members say that Kaunda`s last wish indicates that he wanted to be buried next to his wife.

However, the Zambian government has kept low on the matter.

Some of the Zambian presidents who have died include Fredrick Chiluba and Levy Mwanawasa, and Michale Sata.

Dr. Kenneth Kaunda`s son Kaweche and his siblings have sued the government to court over the decision by the Cabinet Office to bury their father at Embassy Park.

Thus, if the court would grant the family their wish, Kaunda could be buried the exhumed.

The family wants Kaunda to be buried at his farm in New Kasama.

READ ALSO: Kenyan Man In The US Jailed For 20 Years After Raping 79-year-old Granny

The family was presented with Simeza, Sangwa, and Associates, who cited the Secretary to the Cabinet as the respondent in his application.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest  Kenya and International News. Could you bookmark our site? Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest news.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019