Speaker Justin Muturi Clears 11 MPs Who Sneaked To Somalia

(KDRTV)-The speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi has clarified that the 11 eleven members of the National Assembly that sneaked to Somalia was not on any official duty nor parliamentary trip

However, in his official communication on Tuesday, March 3, Muturi said there was no obligation or ruling barring the MPs from undertaking private trips

Furthermore, Muturi said that official parliamentary delegation does not need to be cleared by any office for their trips

“The alleged visit may have created the impression that the said Members traveled as a delegation of this House. I wish to confirm that, parliamentary delegations to foreign nations must always meet certain parliamentary parameters,” he explained.

Justin Muturi further said that the 11 MP`s ‘strange trip’ to Somalia is formally constituted and officially communicated to the foreign country

After news emerged of the MPs visiting Somalia and allegedly hosted by the Somalia Intelligence services, pressure mounted upon them to explain the agenda of their meeting

The lawmakers who traveled to Somalia were all from the North-Eastern region of Kenya

The alleged visit by the said group of Members of this House to the Republic of Somalia was NOT a parliamentary delegation. For avoidance of doubt, there is no requirement compelling Members of this House to seek consent to undertake private travels,” he added. Read also: Kenya, Somalia To hold Cross-Border Meetings Over Increased Attacks

This comes amid fears of strained diplomatic relations between Kenya and Somalia

The two countries have a long-lasting border conflict and Somalia even sued Kenya in the International Court of Justice