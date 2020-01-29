Stop Daydreaming! Uhuru Warns Ruto on Fighting Raila, BBI

(KDRTV) – President Uhuru Kenyatta allegedly warned his deputy William Ruto to stop sabotaging the handshake and the President’s unity efforts with ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Uhuru summoned the DP to a private meeting at Statehouse on Monday afternoon, where he read the riot act, warning Ruto that his rebellion will not be entertained.

Even though details of the meeting are still very scanty, a local daily reported that Uhuru showed displeasure at Ruto’s outright rebellious conduct and opposition to the President’s unity efforts through working with the opposition.

“He (Uhuru) told the DP that if he thought he was going to stop him from working with Raila in the unity bid he was daydreaming,” a highly guarded source told The People Daily.

Read Also: Ruto’s Special Request to Uhuru in Secret Meeting

The newspaper further revealed that Ruto arrived at Statehouse a few minutes past 10 AM with only a driver and a bodyguard. He was kept waiting for more than two hours before the meeting started.

The two leaders have not been reading from the same script since the March 9, 2018 handshake between Uhuru and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

In Monday’s meeting, Uhuru ‘told Ruto to his face that he has to stop the insubordination.’

However, Ruto bitterly complained about Raila’s role in government.

Read Also: Moses Kuria Pleads with Edwin Sifuna to be Jubilee Secretary General

“He wanted his boss to tell him what role Raila is playing in government, particularly on the issue of senior government officials including Cabinet Secretaries consulting him,” the source further said.

According to Ruto, Raila and his ODM party are hell-bent on stopping his (Ruto’s) 2022 Presidential bid. He said the opposition had declared an all-out war on him.

The DP also complained that the opposition had hijacked the BBI campaigns for their own selfish interests.

Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us enquiries, press releases.