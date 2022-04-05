Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Suna East MP Junet Honors The DCI Summon

By

Published

IMG 20220405 162147
Suna East Mp Junet Mohammed today after being summoned

Yesterday, Suna East MP Junet received a message which he was supposed to appear at the DCI offices for summoning. This came a week after ODM leader chopper was stoned by violent youths.

IMG 20220405 162156

Junet accompanied at the DCI Headquaters

The incident was condemned by leaders from all over Kenya. The president, Uhuru Kenyatta, together with his deputy president William Ruto we’re among the leaders condemning the incident.

This afternoon, Junet Mohammed was summoned by the DCI and gave them all the information needed from him.

In his tweeter, Junet posted:

“Honoured DCI summons. Gave them information I hope will be useful in their investigations over the recent stoning of Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga chopper in Uasin Gishu. We expect expeditious conclusion of this matter.

No political zoning in our country. #KenyaMoja”

Additionally, Junet Mohammed was accompanied by incumbent Embakasi East member of parliament Babu Owino.

Consequently, the police are still investigating on the matter. So far, 20 people have been arrested regarding the matter.

IMG 20220405 162149

Embakasi MP Babu Owino

However, the Uasin Gishu leader Governor Jackson Mandagor distanced himself from the claim he took part in the helicopter stoning.

Nonetheless, the DCI named Soy MP Caleb Kositany, Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi and Uasin Ngishu county speaker David Kiplagat as the main planners and funders of the violence.

Also read Junet Mohammed To Appear Before The DCI Offices Tomorrow

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the chaos was organized and coordinated by  Soy MP Caleb Kositany, Kapsaret MP Oscar Sudi, and David Kiplagat, speaker of Uasin Gishu County Assembly,” DCI said.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,,,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020