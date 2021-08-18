Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Taliban Breaks Vow And Violently Disperse Protestors

International community is watching the proceeding of the Taliban after the pull-out of the Americans troops

By

Published

Taliban fighters patrols the streets of the city Kabul in Afghanistan
Taliban fighters patrols the streets of the city Kabul in Afghanistan

KDRTV NEWS: The world is watching the proceedings of the Taliban after they broke the vow of not engaging in retribution.

The group has continued to consolidate power in Afghanistan after the US troops left the country.

The recent reports from the country indicate that the   Taliban violently dispersed protestors who were determined to replace the Taliban flag with the Afghanistan flag.

During the violent confrontations, at least three people were killed by the Taliban fighters.

Reports indicate that Taliban fighters fired bullets into the air and beat the civilians using batons in Jalalabad, where a group of demonstrators tried to take down the Taliban flag on Wednesday.

READ ALSO: SYRIA WAR: Russian Military Vehicle Rams US Armoured Car

Apart from the three deaths, many other protestors sustained severe injuries. So far Taliban is yet to comment on the events.

The is even though the Taliban vowed on Tuesday to respect women’s rights within the Islamic law and form an all-inclusive Islamic government.

The United States and Britain said they would liaise with other nations to establish the best model for Afghanistan.

“We will judge this regime based on the choices it makes, and by its actions rather than by its words, on its attitude to terrorism, to crime and narcotics, as well as humanitarian access, and the rights of girls to receive an education,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told members of parliament Wednesday.

UK PM Johnson spoke to the President of the United States and discussed how they could work with other nations to help Afghanistan.

The United States had evacuated more than 3200 people, including Afghans, following the expanding might of the Taliban.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest  Kenya and International News. Could you bookmark our site? Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest news.

 

 

 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019