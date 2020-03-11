Tanga Tanga Politician Questions Why DCI Has Not Contacted Safaricom Over Kenei’s Murder

(KDRTV) – It is now more than three weeks since Police Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei was found murdered in his house in Imara Daima Estate yet detectives have not arrested any suspects.

Kenei’s murder has become a political hot potato for politicians after claims from Deputy President William Ruto that the police officer was murdered by ‘the system’ in order to alienate him (Ruto) from the Kalenjin Community.

Kenei worked as the lead guard at Ruto’s Harambee Annex Office. Detectives believe his death was tied to the Ksh 39 billion fake firearms scandal.

on Tuesday. Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwah questioned why the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti is yet to contact Safaricom over the murder investigations.

Last week, Kinoti claimed that Kenei’s killers sought help from an employee of a local telco to delete data from Kenei’s phone. They also deactivated all his social media handles.

Safaricom should help DCI with investigations. They should tell us who is the said @SafaricomPLC

employee who cleared data from KENEI'S phone. The employee can then identify the rest of the criminals. @Safaricom_Care#SafaricomKeneiConnection pic.twitter.com/WYCmRN94Zp — Brian Khaniri (@BKhaniri) March 6, 2020

Safaricom has been under pressure to provide the name of their employee who could have aided the murderous. However, The Standard Newspaper on Tuesday said that the Telco has not been contacted.

“We have all the information about all our customers. It is all intact and I can assure you that no one has asked us for it,” a senior employee at one of the leading Telcos told the publication.

Read Also: Ruto Holds Crisis Meeting As Resignation Calls Intensify

Ichungwah, a key Ruto ally has now questioned why DCI has not sought Safaricom’s help to unravel Kenei’s murder plot.

“DCI Kinoti told the nation that somebody from a phone company deleted data from Kenei’s phone. Today, Safaricom has told the Standard that DCI has not contacted them over the issue,” Ichungwa said during an interview on NTV”s sidebar.



Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us enquiries, press releases