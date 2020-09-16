Tanzania Government Lift Suspension on Kenyan Flights

(KDRTV)-Kenyan flights can now land in Tanzania after the Tanzanian Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) announced that it lifted the ban on all Kenyan carriers

KDRTV understands that President Magufuli`s administration barred flights from Kenya from operating in their space after Kenya previously suspended their flights

In a statement issued by TCAA on Wednesday, it lifted suspension for all Kenyan flights including Kenya Airways, Fly 540 Limited, SafariLink Aviation, and AirKenya Express Limited.

The lift surfaced after Tanzanian authorities concluded on the “safe flights list” resolving on the approach to cancel requirement obligating arrivals from Tanzania to enter a 14-day mandatory quarantine in Kenya

“This is to confirm that the Government of the Republic of Kenya through a circular issued by the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) on September 15 removed the requirement of 14 days mandatory quarantine for all arriving passengers from the United Republic of Tanzania,” noted TCAA. “The resumption and restoration of flights for all Kenyan operators is with immediate effect and the KCAA has been informed accordingly.”

Tanzania had protested the resolution by Kenya to leave them out of the list of flights allowed in Kenya, in a retaliation response, Tanzania also blocked Kenya flights

Transport CS James Macharia attempted to settle the difference with his counterpart in Tanzania however, Tanzania maintained their ground.

KDRTV understands that the government of Kenya has been expanding its list of flights allowed in the country and currently it is allowing nationals from 147 countries

Kenyan government blocked foreign flights following health measures imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus

The end of the tension between the two countries will now allow domestics flights operating between two countries to have a relief

