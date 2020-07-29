The 25 Fearless Senators Who Defied Uhuru, Raila to Protect Kenya

(KDRTV) – For the 6th time on Tuesday, Senators failed to approve the Third Formula on division of revenue for counties despite being whipped by their party leaders to support the government position.

ODM leader Raila Odinga had publicly supported the new formula which would have seen at least 19 counties lose revenue which would have gone to more populous devolved units.

Sensing danger, Murang’a Senator, who had taken a hardline position over the weekend, moved a motion seeking to defer the application of the controversial formula to 2022/23 Financial Year. But Kang’ata had a rough day on the floor of the house as 25 Senators voted against the amendments.

This was the first signal that it was going to be a tall order selling the new formula. A section of Senators from both sides of the political divide did not shy away from the fact that they were opposing the President and his brother Raila when they entered the house clad in ties matching the national flag colours.

This group was led by Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja. They argued that no county should lose funds to another county. Counties do not have enough funds at the moment. Kenya is one country and dividing it along counties was not going to happen.

Sakaja has a better formula. He wants the Ksh 315B which was allocated to counties last year be divided using the old formula. Any amount above the 315B should be shared using the new formula. The Super Senator is supported by more than 30 lawmakers from both Jubilee and NASA.

Here are the 25 Senators who defied both Uhuru and Raila:

1. Sen. Fatuma Dullo (Jubilee)

2. Sen. Ibrahim Ali (Jubilee)

3. Sen. Issa Juma (Jubilee)

4. Sen. Hajj Moh’d Yussuf (Jubilee)

5. Sen. Hargura Godana (Jubilee)

6. Sen. Ekal Malachi (ODM)

7. Sen. Boniface Kabaka (Wiper)

8. Sen. George Khaniri (ANC)

9. Sen. Sam Ongeri (ODM)

10. Sen. Stewart Mazdayo (ODM)

11. Sen. Cleophas Malala (ANC)

12. Sen. Eric Mogeni (ODM)

13. Sen. Mutula Kilonzo (Wiper)

14. Sen. Johnes Mwaruma (ODM)

15. Sen. Mwinyihaji Faki (ODM)

16. Sen. Ledama Ole Kina (ODM)

17. Sen. Sakaja Johnson (Jubilee)

18. Sen. Enoch Wambua (Wiper)

19. Sen. Kindiki Kithure (Jubilee)

20. Sen. Lelegwe Ltumbesi (Jubilee)

21. Sen. Anwar Loitiptip (Jubilee)

22. Sen. Mahamud Mohamed (Jubilee)

23. Sen. Wario Juma (Jubilee)

24. Sen. Philip Mpaayei (Jubilee)

25. Sen. Kipchumba Murkomen (Jubilee)

Kangata has claimed that Jubilee will punish all the lawmakers who went against the party position. He should be asking himself why he more than half of Jubilee Senators went against the party. Something is wrong.