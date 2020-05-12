Connect with us

The Asian Community in the former Nyanza Province join hands to offer food to affected families in Kisumu County

Flood affected families receive food from the Asian Community
The Asian Community living in Kisumu County and the larger former Nyanza Province have not been left out in assisting displaced families due to the flood which came about when heavy downpour was experienced in region.

The community distributed foodstuff, sanitary supplies and equipment used to protect civilians from contracting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Floods swept away homes and roads making the area impassable by road and some of  the supplies had to be distributed by the use of Motor and tag boats which were hired from the shores of Lake Victoria to assist in the distribution exercise.

The residents were very happy that at least some people who are having a big heart are reaching out to them during this difficult times.

The Provincial administration officials were the first ones to thank the Asian community on this selfless efforts to assist humanity at the times of need.

 

 

Like KDRTV Page.   Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter.   Advertise with us.   Send us enquiries, press releases.

 

