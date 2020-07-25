The County Resources development Bill 2020 sponsored by Senator Rose Nyamunga

KDRTV News- Hon. Senator Rose Nyamunga and Lake Region Economic Block CEO Abala M. Wanga hold a consultative and review of the County development Resource development Bill 2020 at the Lake Region Economic Block’s Offices in Kisumu.

The Lake Region Economic Bloc (LREB) CEO Abala M Wanga today hosted Hon. Senator Rose Nyamunga at the Bloc head offices. The subject of the meeting was based on consultations on County Resources Development Bill,2020 which is sponsored by Senator who also hails from Kisumu County, and postulates on the establishment of the regional economic Blocks.

In regard to the pursuit of Lake Region economic interests, the meeting was held on the approval of the Lake Region Economic Chairman H.E FCPA Governor Wycliffe Ambetsa Oparanya and Kisumu County Governor H.E Prof. Peter Anyang Nyong’o

Discussions were geared towards understanding the insight of the Bill and its tenets. Further, deliberations were based on the importance of the Regional Blocs which will enable the region to make use of their natural resources equitably and efficiently. Additionally, it was stated that for the region to flourish, the regional Bank project must succeed.

In light of the development of the Bill, the Senator said that She shall initiate a two-day technical consultations meeting for purpose of reviewing of the Bill for it to reflect on the interests of all the economic bloc in the Region and the Country as a whole.

The meeting shall comprise of technocrats from the Senate, Lake Region Economic Block and representatives of all economic Blocs across the Country.

In conclusion, it was reiterated that the emergence of the regional economic Blocs was the best thing that has happened under the auspice/aegis of devolution.

In attendance were, Ms Sylvia Sarah-LREB legal advisor and Mr. Ochieng Gumbo-LREB Health pillar assistant.

