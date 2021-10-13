Connect with us

He Left Two Kids Behind! Here’s The Obituary Of Son Of Nakuru Tycoon Who Committed Suicide After Wife Cheated On Him

Mwwangi
Daniel Mwangi Mahinda, the son of renowned businessman Joseph Mahinda, is said to have committed suicide on Sunday after catching his wife cheating.  

Mwas’ lifeless body was discovered on Sunday in his Toyota SUV which was parked in Lake Nakuru National Park and according to police, there were no signs indicating foul play.

Sources claimed that Mwangi committed suicide by taking pesticides after catching his wife, Lorna Chepkorir in bed with his best friend and business partner.

According to his obituary posted on Tuesday, Mwangi has left behind two kids named Liam Mahinda and Zuri Ngina.

READ ALSO: Video: Outrage As Ruto’s Man Didmus Barasa Shares Video Being Fed By Underage Girl 

The business will be buried tomorrow at Nakuru North Cemetary in a private function set to be attended by only close family and friends.

Read the obituary below:

