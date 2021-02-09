The Rise and Fall of Irungu Kang’ata

In 2012, a little known lawyer made headlines when he took on a case involving then Deputy Chief Justice Nancy Baraza.

Baraza had been accused of pinching and threatening to shoot a guard at the Village Market. The Guard’s name was Rebecca Kerubo and the man defending her was Irungu Kang’ata.

After the end of the case, Baraza had resigned from her lucrative position and Kang’ata was elected Kiharu MP in the 2013 Elections. He was only 32.

It was not until 2015 that the University of Nairobi alumni made headlines again, this time leading demonstrations against the LGBT community ahead of Barack Obama’s visit to the country.

In 2017, Kangata surprised many when he beat political heavyweight Kembi Gitura to be elected the second Murang’a Senator.

His time in the Senate has been uneventful until May last year, when President Uhuru Kenyatta kicked out Deputy President William Ruto allies from House committees. Kang’ata was elected the house Majority Whip in the infamous purge.

His first job was to lead the ouster of Kindiki Kithure as House Deputy Speaker. He passed with flying colors.

However, he failed to rally Senators to support the revenue sharing formula. Under his predecessor Susan Kihika, no government business had failed to sail through on the floor of the house.

Kang’ata went under the radar again only to resurface in December with a survey he claimed had shown him that the BBI report was unpopular in Mt Kenya.

He communicated details of his survey to the President in a controversial letter which also found its way to the media. Jubilee mandarins besieged him to renounce the letter or resign, he declined both offers.

Today, the party meets to discuss his impeachment.

Tomorrow's PG at KICC- Courage brother do not stumble,Though thy path be dark as night.There is star to guide the humble,Take it to the Lord in prayer. — Irungu Kang'ata (@HonKangata) February 8, 2021

Kang’ata has been reduced to sharing scriptures on social media. Did he expect things to turn out differently?