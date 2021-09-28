Photos: So Sad! Take A Look At How Nakuru Doctor’s Children Were Buried In One Grave

The bodies of Nakuru gynecologist James Gakara and his two children, Dylan and Karuana were laid to rest today at his home in Gilgil.

The emotional event was attended by close family members and friends who watched Gakara laid to rest in his own grave while his two kids were laid in one.

The two graves were cemented with tiles, and no soil was poured into them.

A sad mood engulfed Muhereshwa village as the two kids aged three and five were laid to rest still with no clear answers as to how and why they were allegedly murdered by their father.

Winnie Odhiambo, who has been married to Gakara for seven years and had two kids, said during their eulogy that her daughter had been sad and scared for the past 3 weeks before her death.

“I remember on that fateful day, my girl Karwana woke up unusually early – at 5.45 am,” she said.

“I was away in Nairobi; you told your nanny to sleep with you a little longer, and then called me and told me you are afraid and very sad!!! I can’t help but wonder now if you were having a premonition. I can’t help but think – what if I had run back home to be with you?”

Odhiambo said that losing her kids has left her devastated and doesn’t know where to start.

“I was looking forward to meeting you the next day in Nairobi. When that call didn’t come; my blood ran cold. I ran back home only to find both my babies lifeless. I am lost,” she went on.

“How am I supposed to be your mother one day and not the next? They say that grief is love that has no place to go. I believe that now. May God receive you my angelss. You were too good to be true.”

