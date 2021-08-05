Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

They Wanted To Make Me Look Weak And Powerless- Ruto Finally Speaks

By

Published

IMG 20210210 150207
Ruto chairing Govt meeting

Deputy President William Ruto has opened up on the controversial cancelation of his private meeting scheduled in Uganda.

In an interview on Inooro FM and TV, the DP said that the cancelation was all in an effort to show that he’s weak, powerless, and most importantly to embarrass him.

The DP said that he was shocked when he was stopped for clearance and wasn’t going for any official business but his personal.

“There is a song Matatizo Tumeyazoea. There are many MPs who have been de-whipped from key (parliamentary) committees. I have also been sidelined. What happened was to belittle me so that I’m seen as worthless,” lamented Ruto.

Ruto revealed that he was flying to Uganda to attend the commissioning of a Covid-19 vaccine plant put up by a foreign investor.

He said through a phone call, he helped Harun Aydin, the Turkish investor behind the saga to get a Ksh 15 billion loan from Equity Bank which would be used to build the factory.

READ ALSO: My Employer Forced Me To Watch Their Group Sex Every Saturdays- Woman Exposes Bosses

He however denied that Aydin is a terrorist as some have claimed.

“I helped him on one phone call. He said the benefits Ugandans will get are the same that Kenyans will get. There were three businessmen in that trip. The Turkish Embassy has issued a statement confirming that the gentleman is an investor who has a valid work permit,” he said.

Ruto said that politics was behind the saga and that it was shocking people were ready to sacrifice investors just to see him suffer.

“Those trying to claim that this person is a terrorist are destroying the image of our country. How can you call a person who has invested in the country a terrorist,?” he asked.

He went on: “People are trying to brand Aydin as a terrorist yet he is an investor. This is how we scare investors away from Kenya.”

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya and International News.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019