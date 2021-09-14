Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Tiati MP William Kamket Charge With Incitement In Laikipia Violence

Wiliam Kamket will spend two more nights in custody after being accused of making incitement remarks.

By

Published

Tiaty MP William Kamket
Tiaty MP William Kamket

KDRTV NEWS: Tiaty lawmaker has been William Kamket has been charged with incitement in the ongoing Laikipia violence that has claimed the lives of bandits, civilians, and police officers.

The legislature will spend two more nights in the custody as he waits for the ruling on his bail application.

The lawmaker was on Tuesday presented before the Nakuru Senior Principal Magistrate Lialian Arika and charged with incitement.

The lawmaker is being accused of making inciteful remarks during a meeting he attended in the Amaya area in Tiaty, Laikipia county on July 16, 2021.

However, the MP pleaded not guilty.

READ ALSO: Chaos Erupt In Laikipia As Locals Clash With Herders

The prosecution was against his petition to be released on bail on grounds that he is likely to interfere will with witnesses.

“There is credible information that will lead to apprehension of people on murder charges and other charges… There was a choreographed plan and a pattern in which these offences were committed. We require time,” submitted the prosecution

KDRTV established that the ruling on bail will be decided on Thursday, september 16.

The Ministry of Interior has beefed up security in Laikipia, however, incidences of violence were reported on Tuesday.

Many schools has remained closed in Laikipia as teachers and learners are afraid they might be attacked in school.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest  Kenya and International News. Could you bookmark our site? Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest news.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019