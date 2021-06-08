TIGRAY WAR: Children Shot, No Food For Victims

KDRTV NEWS: The ongoing Tigray war broke out on 4th November 2020 in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

The war involves Special Forces of the Tigray Government and the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) who are supported by the Ethiopian Federal Police, Regional police, and gendarmerie forces.

The gendarmerie is from the neighboring Amhara and Afar regions and it involved the Eritrean Defense Forces.

KDRTV has established that all the war sides have committed war crimes during the battle.

So far the people f the Tigray region have claimed that they are facing serious starvation.

They said they don’t have anything to eat since their crops and livestock were stolen during the war that has been fought for seven months.

UN Chief Antonio Guterres had also expressed worries on the verge of starvation in the Tigray region.

The UN called for the immediate ceasefire in the area to avoid similar famine like that of 1984.

The resident has been fleeing the area as even the children have been reported to be serious affected by the battle.

Many children have been killed, lost limbs,s and also sustain other serious injuries as a result of the war.

Assessing humanitarian assistance such as food and health supplies has been difficult since many health facilities have been looted and many are closed.

At the same time, the Eritrean government has faulted the US government for `stocking` the war in the Tigray region.