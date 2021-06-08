Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

TIGRAY WAR: Children Shot, No Food For Victims

Victims of the Tigray region are in the verge of starvation as UN calls for ceasefire in the region

By

Published

Militia involving in the battle in Tigray region
Militia involving in the battle in Tigray region

KDRTV NEWS: The ongoing Tigray war broke out on 4th November 2020 in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

The war involves Special Forces of the Tigray Government and the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) who are supported by the Ethiopian Federal Police, Regional police, and gendarmerie forces.

The gendarmerie is from the neighboring Amhara and Afar regions and it involved the Eritrean Defense Forces.

KDRTV has established that all the war sides have committed war crimes during the battle.

So far the people f the Tigray region have claimed that they are facing serious starvation.

They said they don’t have anything to eat since their crops and livestock were stolen during the war that has been fought for seven months.

READ ALSO: He’s Violent And He Left Me At Club Past Curfew Hours- Elodie Slams Ex-boyfriend Nviiri

UN Chief Antonio Guterres had also expressed worries on the verge of starvation in the Tigray region.

The UN called for the immediate ceasefire in the area to avoid similar famine like that of 1984.

The resident has been fleeing the area as even the children have been reported to be serious affected by the battle.

Many children have been killed, lost limbs,s and also sustain other serious injuries as a result of the war.

Assessing humanitarian assistance such as food and health supplies has been difficult since many health facilities have been looted and many are closed.

At the same time, the Eritrean government has faulted the US government for `stocking` the war in the Tigray region.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019