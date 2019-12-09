Heavy Security As Sonko Is Charged Of Graft

Heavy security has been deployed as the Governor of Nairobi Miko Sonko is being processed for corruption charges on Monday, December 9, 2019.

KDRTV has learned about the high presence of police officers around the Milimani Anti-corruption Court where the embattled Governor will be charged alongside other six co-accused country offices.

The Governor of Nairobi was arrested on Friday, December 6, in a Voi by Anti-graft detectives following the order by the Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji.

The DPP disclosed that Sonko has a case to answer over the loss of Kshs357 million.

The arrest Miko Sonko has stirred a mixed reaction, especially from the political arena.

On the same note, the supporters of the Governor have threatened to take to the streets to protest against what they termed as mishandling of the County boss during the dramatic arrest on Friday.

However, the police have warned against illegal protest and stated that such would be met by the full force of law.

However, Sonko also urged his supporters not to stage any demonstrations but he, however, asked them to give him mora support from home.

This has come amid the call by the Council of Governors to meet with President Uhuru Kenyatta over the fate of Nairobi County.