Trump Escapes Briefing As Man Is Shot Near White House

(KDRTV)-The US President Donald Trump was escorted out of presser after Secret Service Agents shot and wounded man who professed to be armed outside the White House

According to reports by the Secret Agents, the incident transpired one black from the compound, when the officer shot a suspect who had run “aggressively” towards him.

This prompted an agent to walk towards President Trump while briefing the press and conducted him away

Minutes later, the President returned and said that the situation was under control

Report the Secret service revealed that the unidentified 51-year-old man confronted the officer and told him he had weapons and assumed a “shooter’s stance,” after which the officer shot him on the torso

KDRTV has learned that the US Secret Service did not clarify whether the man was an arm or not however we have established that both the officer and the suspect were to hospital.

While President Trump and his staff were being evacuated from the conference room, the doors to the briefing room were locked with a journalist inside

The president returned later after nine minutes and informed the press that the law enforcers had shot someone.

“Law enforcement shot someone, it seems to be the suspect…”It might not have had anything to do with me,” the president said,” said preiednt Trump.

President Trump also refuted claims that he was rattled by the incident

“It’s unfortunate that this is the world, but the world’s always been a dangerous place. It’s not something that’s unique,” added President Trump.

According to reports by the District of Columbia fire department, the man suffered serious or possibly critical injuries

Ongoing investigations are also bestowed to determine if the man has a background of mental illness