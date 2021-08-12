Connect with us

Twitter, WhatsApp, Other Social Media Blocked in Zambia

Twitter, WhatsApp, Messenger turned off in Zambia during a polling day in a general election.

ECOWAS Court of Justice urges Nigeria to allow citizens to use Twitter
KDRTV NEWS: Recent developments in Zambia indicate that Twitter, WhatsApp, and other social media services have been turned off in Zambia as citizens vote in a general election.

The news has been confirmed by the internet monitoring Service NetBlocks.

According to the information provided by the Internet Monitoring Company, the blockage has also extended Instagram and Messenger among other social media platforms.

KDRTV established that many countries including Tanzania and Uganda have in recent years resolved to restrict access to certain apps on the polling day.

The international community has been condemning such approaches as those that hinder the freedom of speech and expression.

READ ALSO: Injured Haitian President`s Widow Records Statement on Twitter

However, the concerned countries have been claiming that they are taking such measures to limit rumor-mongering and the spread of hate speech during such national events.

On the other, some countries such as Nigeria have been on the radar for attempts of straining services of social companies such as Twitter and Facebook.

Concerned citizens and government critics faulted the Nigerian government for issuing a ban on Twitter for pulling down a post by the Nigerian government.

Twitter claimed that such posts went against its rules and regulations.

READ ALSO: High-Profile US Twitter Accounts Hacked In Bitcoin Scam

Social media companies such as Twitter and Facebook have been locking horns with world big such as former President of the United States Donald Trump.

Donald Trump was permanently banned by Twitter and even hinted that Facebook should be closed.

