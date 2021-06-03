Connect with us

News

UDA Chairman Muthama Flees Party Meeting In Mombasa As Police Break In

UDA Chairman Muthama runs for safety before the arrival of police in party meeting in Mombasa

muthama UDA

KDRTV NEWS: The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party chairman Johnstone Muthama left the party meeting in Mombasa.

Muthama sneaked out of the meeting before the arrival of the police officers,

The party chairman reportedly acted on a tip-off leaving Secretary-General Veronica Maina giving a speech.

Muthama left Terrace Villas Resort while silently escaping the wrath of the men in uniform.

Soon after Muthama sneaked out, 20 armed police officers arrived led by the Nyali sub-county commander Daniel Masaba.

The officers then order everybody out of the resort.

KDRTV understands that the meeting brought together aspirants and supporters of the DP Ruto affiliated party.

All were from the six counties in the Coast Region, however, they were forced to leave the venue.

However, some of the attendees insisted on taking the food that had been prepared for them.

“This food has been paid for. They should let us eat. It must not go to waste,” complained some of the UDA supporters.

“No gathering of people like this is allowed, especially political meeting,” said Masaba.

According to the Nyali sub-county commander, they were not informed of the meeting.

They also confirmed that they would arrest the manager of the company.

They claim that the manager allowed the meeting to go on without considering the coronavirus prevention measures.

 

 

