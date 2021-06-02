Ugandan Minister Shot, Daughter And Driver Killed Instantly

KDRTV NEWS: has confirmed that Uganda`s Transport Minister and former army commander, Gen Katumba Wamala, however, his driver and daughter were killed on the spot.

According to eyewitnesses, men on motorbikes with covered number plates fired several shots at their vehicle near their home in Kampala.

Reports have indicated that the bodyguard to the Minister escaped without any injury however, the Minister himself also escaped with non-life-threatening injuries.

Greetings Uganda! I survived. I thank God. While driving in the morning with my daughter, bodyguard and driver heading to my mother in-law's vigil, some terrorists tried to assassinate me. pic.twitter.com/eAPDfGFFOo — General Edward Katumba Wamala (@GenWamala) June 2, 2021

So far, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has said that his administration already has the leads to the killers referring to them as pigs and terrorists.

KDRTV has established the Ugandan government has deployed soldiers to guard the health facility where the Minister is currently receiving treatments.

The photos from the scene of the incident show that the vehicle in which the Minister and others were traveling had at least seven bullet holes.

Gen Wamala was previously a police chief and at the same time was heading the army: at the time of the shooting, he was traveling in a military vehicle.

His 26-year-old daughter identified as Brenda Nantogo and his driver Haruna Kayondo were killed on the spot according to the police reports.