Uhuru In Turkey, Set To Address Heads Of Government On Global Challenges

KDRTV NEWS: President Uhuru Kenyatta has arrived resort city of Antalya in Turkey to attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF)

The President arrived in Turkey on Thursday evening June 17.

According to reports by the statehouse, Uhuru was honoring the invitation from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

READ ALSO: END OF G7 SUMMIT: Western Powers Commit 1bn Jabs To Poor Countries

Foreign Affairs Minister Raychelle Omamo accompanied Mr. Kenyatta who is scheduled to attend several bilateral meetings and side events.

President Kenyatta is scheduled to address the forum which is being hosted by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The meeting is being attended by over ten visiting heads of states and governments from across the globe.

The ADF summit has also attracted several diplomatic actors including political leaders, diplomats, opinion shapers, and academicians from across the world.

The global leaders are set to discuss globals challenges.

READ ALSO: China Asks Nato To Stop Exaggerating Its Threat

KDRTV notes that the ADF is taking place after the major global summits: G7 Summit, Nato Summit, and Biden-Putin Summit.

In the three summits, China, Russia, and Iran emerged to be world security threats.

However, it is hinted that tension could have gone down after US President Joe Biden met his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

At the same time, North Korean Kim Jong-un announced that he is preparing for negotiations and confrontation with the US.

READ ALSO: Iran Prepares To Confront US, Says Kim Jong-un

However, China has remained adamant about its defense policies despite calls from G7 Summit and the Nato summit.

The agendas of the ADF summit is not clear: it is not clear if China, Russia, and Iran will be on the agenda