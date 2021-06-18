Connect with us

Uhuru In Turkey, Set To Address Heads Of Government On Global Challenges

Foreign Affairs Minister Raychelle Omamo accompanies President to Turkey for Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF)

President Uhuru Kenyatta joins other head of states in Turkey to discuss global challenges
KDRTV NEWS: President Uhuru Kenyatta has arrived resort city of Antalya in Turkey to attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF)

The President arrived in Turkey on Thursday evening June 17.

According to reports by the statehouse, Uhuru was honoring the invitation from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Foreign Affairs Minister Raychelle Omamo accompanied Mr. Kenyatta who is scheduled to attend several bilateral meetings and side events.

World leaders attending Antalya Diplomacy Forum ADF on Friday.

World leaders attending Antalya Diplomacy Forum ADF on Friday.

President Kenyatta is scheduled to address the forum which is being hosted by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The meeting is being attended by over ten visiting heads of states and governments from across the globe.

The ADF summit has also attracted several diplomatic actors including political leaders, diplomats, opinion shapers, and academicians from across the world.

The global leaders are set to discuss globals challenges.

KDRTV notes that the ADF is taking place after the major global summits: G7 Summit, Nato Summit, and Biden-Putin Summit.

In the three summits, China, Russia, and Iran emerged to be world security threats.

However, it is hinted that tension could have gone down after US President Joe Biden met his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

At the same time, North Korean Kim Jong-un announced that he is preparing for negotiations and confrontation with the US.

However, China has remained adamant about its defense policies despite calls from G7 Summit and the Nato summit.

The agendas of the ADF summit is not clear: it is not clear if China, Russia, and Iran will be on the agenda

