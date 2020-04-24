Uhuru, Ruto Insist One Thing in their Message to the Muslim Community

(KDRTV) – President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto have urged the Muslim community to adhere to the government regulations with regard to curbing the spread of Coronavirus during the holy month of Ramadan.

Kenyan Muslims join all their brethren across the world in celebrating the one-month-long Ramadan period, the holiest month in the Islamic calender. However, unlike normal times where they would have celebrated the month with gatherings in the evening, they will be forced to observe rituals under tight regulations like curfew and lockdowns.

In separate messages; Uhuru and Ruto insisted on the need for them to observe these regulations.

The President warned Kenyans that COVID-19 will treat us abnormally if we behave normally.

“We must change our behaviour by avoiding large gatherings, regularly wash our hands with soap and water, and maintain social distancing. I am optimistic that we will overcome this challenge but we must make sacrifices necessary to see the bright days beyond our current situation,” reads part of a message of goodwill from State House.

Uhuru urged the Muslim community to pray for the nation during these challenging period.

Message of goodwill from His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta on the commencement of the holy month of Ramadanhttps://t.co/ejPdtTbnvr — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) April 24, 2020

On his part, DP Ruto shared a video on social media in which he asked bear with the fact that Coronavirus will affect the way in which they celebrate Ramadan. He said the world is undergoing tremendous changes over the virus and that these changes may persist during the holy month.

Read Also: Ruto Meets Muslim Leaders Ahead of Ramadan

“The Muslim faithful will usher in the holy month of Ramadhan at this time of profound anxiety and uncertainty. Fortunately for the Umma, the Prophet Muhammad, peace and blessing be upon him, in the 14th century taught the faithful not only the practice of rigorous hygiene but also specific measures to be taken in pestilence,” Ruto said in the video which has since gone viral.

Ramadan Kareem Wa Saum Maqbul. pic.twitter.com/cX08mbP51I — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) April 24, 2020

In the video, Ruto was dressed in a kanzu, blue jeans and sandals. He also surrounded himself with Islamic emblems like a lamb and a red carpet.

He urged Islam community to help the needy during the holy month.