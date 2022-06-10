Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Ukraine Presidential Aide – More Than 200 Ukrainian Soldiers Die Everyday

By

Published

images 53
Ukrainian Soldiers in war

Ukraine has been in war with Russia from the 24th of February this year. However, a senior Ukrainian presidential aide has recently said that between 100 and 200 Ukrainian forces are being killed everyday.

images 54

Ukrainian soldiers

Additionally, on Thursday, more than 500 soldiers were wounded.

Consequently, Mykhaylo Podolyak, presidential aide said that the Ukraine needed more Western artillery systems to level the playing field with Russia.

images 52

Ukrainian Soldiers

As the Russian army is is attempting to take control of Donbas, the Ukraine soldiers continue to fight. On the other hand, the official reported that even Russian soldiers are also being Killed.

“The Russian forces have thrown pretty much everything non-nuclear at the front and that includes heavy artillery, multiple rocket launch systems and aviation,” Mr Podolyak said.

The Ukraine are still in need of artillery from the western countries to reduce the number of daily casualties.

Also read Ukraine War- Russian Troops Destroy 101 Healthcare Facilities

“Our demands for artillery are not just some kind of whim… but an objective need when it comes to the situation on the battlefield,” he said.

Peace talks

According to Podolyak, the peace talk could be made possible if Russia surrenders the territory it gained. If not, Kyiv will not resume peace talks with Moscow.

Read more Good News To Ukraine As EU Is Set To Send Another €500m of Military Aid

“The Kremlin continues to press by sheer mass, stumbles, faces strong rebuffs and suffers huge casualties,” Mr Reznikov said. “But yet still has forces to advance in some parts of the front.’

Furthermore, the Luhansk regional governor Sergei Gaidai said Russians were “dying like flies’ for lack of enough artilleries.

Additionally, Sergei Gaidai said that fighting still continues in Severodonetsk as well as in the settlements of the Mountain and Popasna communities.

Consequently, Sergei said that the Russians had tried to carry out assault operations in the direction of Nyrkovo and Mykolayivka.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020