UoN Suspends Reopening Date After 3 Staff Succumb To Covid-19

(KDRTV)-The University of Nairobi has pushed forward the reopening date of its campuses from September after 3 staff succumbed to COVID-19

According to the institution`s Vice-Chancellor Prof. Stephen Kiama, the reopening that was scheduled for September 2020 has been postponed iterating that he would not risk the lives of students and staff

The VC noted a surge in the coronavirus infections in Kenya with a trajectory awaiting to rise towards the end of 2020.

“We have issued our advisory that September 2020 reopening will be impossible as we expect cases to peak in November. We shall not take risks,” Kiama stated on Wednesday, July 15.

KDRTV understands the Education Ministry commanded TVETs, Colleges, and Universities to details the strategies for reopening together with the measures imposed by the institutions to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus

According to our previous reports, Chuka University had been cleared by the Education Principal Secretary Ambassador Simon Nabukwesi on Wednesday, July 15.

The Education CAS further directed those postgraduate students in their final year to be given green light to resume classes towards the end of July. According to him, this will give them ample time to finish their studies and allow others to resume in September.

However, he affirmed that this will only apply to universities which would have tendered their COVID-19 measures and cleared at the same

He also declared that the officials from the Ministry of Health will make impromptu visits to authenticate if such institutions comply with the health ministry guidelines

KDRTV recalls that recently, the coronavirus infections in the country has sharply towered; the same applies to the number of fatalities