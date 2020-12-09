Connect with us

Update! Lugulu Girls Closed After Student Rape Incident

IMG 20201208 132733
Lugulu Girls students demonstrate

(KDRTV) – Lugulu Girls National school in Bungoma county has been closed following student unrest over what they claim to be a defilement case at the school.

Students protested on Monday, accusing the school administration of trying to cover up an incident in which one of them was raped in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

The angry students walked for 6 Kilometers from the school to Webuye Police Station to report the incident.

The form iv girls told police that one of them was raped as she took a shower at around 5 AM on Saturday morning, the assailant, an unknown male gagged her before molesting her. It took the intervention of another student for the man to run away, disappearing into the darkness.

The incident, they claim happened near the teacher’s quarters. Further, they have questioned how an outsider would have accessed the school owing to the high perimeter wall and security personnel.

They said the case was reported to the Principal, Dina Cheruiyot, but she took no action. The victim was attended to by the school nurses and her parents were not informed.

Bungoma East police boss Valerian Obore confirmed that they are investigating the incident and asked witnesses to present evidence and witness statements.

Read Also: Babu Owino Claims Shooting Incident was an Assassination Attempt

The incident has brought back memories of another rape ordeal at Moi Girls High school in Nairobi. In June 2018, a Form 2 girl reported that she had been raped in the washrooms at around 2 AM. Two other girls came to her rescue and managed to wrestle the rapist.

However, the school administration denied the claims, accusing the students of fabricating lies in order for the school to be closed and for them to go home.

A medical report later revealed that the girl had been raped. In June 2019, officers from Kilimani Police station arrested a 29-year-old man over the incident.

