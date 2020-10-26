Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

(VIDEO) DP William Ruto Arrives at Bomas for BBI Launch

Avatar

By

Published

Ruto has opposed the BBI Report
Ruto has opposed the BBI Report

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto has arrived at Bomas of Kenya for the launch of BBI report.

The DP arrived at the venue, a few minutes after 10:30 AM dispelling earlier reports that he had not been invited.

The Standard newspaper had reported that the DP’s office had not received an invitation for the ceremony. The paper quoted Ruto’s deputy spokesperson Emmanuel Talam.

However, KDRTV reported that the DP is scheduled to address the ceremony after ODM leader Raila Odinga who is a co-partner in the handshake initiative.

Ruto controversially missed last month’s COVID-19 seminar to the chagrin of his political rivals who claimed that he had vacated the position of the Deputy President.

Read Also: How Uhuru, Raila Humiliated Ruto at Bomas of Kenya

President Uhuru Kenyatta will be the chief guest at the event which was scheduled to start at 9:30 AM. However, the President had not arrived as late as 10:45.

ODM leader Raila Odinga is already at Bomas. Amani leader Musalia Mudavadi and his Ford Kenya counterpart Moses Wetangula are also at Bomas.

Others present are senior government officials including Cabinet Ministers, MPs, and even COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

careelady careelady

Life & Style

Why Women From These Five Professions Make The Best Wife Materials

(KDRTV) – Here are the five professions that make the best wife material women. 1. Chef It is a common fact that the way to...

1 day ago
UHURUTO RAILA BOMAS UHURUTO RAILA BOMAS

Politics

BBI Launch Programme! Raila to Invite Ruto to Speak

(KDRTV) – ODM leader Raila Odinga will invite Deputy President William Ruto to speak at today’s BBI launch. This is according to the programme...

4 hours ago
kamenesocks kamenesocks

Entertainment

Netizens Zoom This Photo Of Kamene Goro And Notice Something Strange About Her Socks

(KDRTV) – Kamene Goro is one of the most loved radio personalities in Kenya thanks to her beauty, eloquence and great sense of humor....

2 days ago
Uhuru and Raila Receive BBI Report in Kisii Uhuru and Raila Receive BBI Report in Kisii

News

President Uhuru Kenyatta to Launch BBI Report on his Birthday

(KDRTV) – All roads leading to the Bomas of Kenya for the launch of the BBI report this morning. President Uhuru Kenyatta and his...

5 hours ago