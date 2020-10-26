(VIDEO) DP William Ruto Arrives at Bomas for BBI Launch

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto has arrived at Bomas of Kenya for the launch of BBI report.

The DP arrived at the venue, a few minutes after 10:30 AM dispelling earlier reports that he had not been invited.

The Standard newspaper had reported that the DP’s office had not received an invitation for the ceremony. The paper quoted Ruto’s deputy spokesperson Emmanuel Talam.

DP Ruto arrives at the Bomas of Kenya for the launch of BBI report. #BBILaunch #BBIReport pic.twitter.com/qatS6x51Hn — Nation Africa (@NationAfrica) October 26, 2020

However, KDRTV reported that the DP is scheduled to address the ceremony after ODM leader Raila Odinga who is a co-partner in the handshake initiative.

Ruto controversially missed last month’s COVID-19 seminar to the chagrin of his political rivals who claimed that he had vacated the position of the Deputy President.

President Uhuru Kenyatta will be the chief guest at the event which was scheduled to start at 9:30 AM. However, the President had not arrived as late as 10:45.

ODM leader Raila Odinga is already at Bomas. Amani leader Musalia Mudavadi and his Ford Kenya counterpart Moses Wetangula are also at Bomas.

ODM Leader Raila Odinga arrives at BOMAS of Kenya for the official launch on the BBI report#SemaNaCitizen pic.twitter.com/82dw0q96Tk — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) October 26, 2020

Others present are senior government officials including Cabinet Ministers, MPs, and even COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli