BBI Launch Programme! Raila to Invite Ruto to Speak

UHURUTO RAILA BOMAS

(KDRTV) – ODM leader Raila Odinga will invite Deputy President William Ruto to speak at today’s BBI launch. This is according to the programme seen by kdrtv.co.ke.

All guests are to be seated by 8:00 AM. President Uhuru Kenyatta and first lady Margaret Kenyatta will arrive at BOMAS at 9:30 AM. They will be escorted by Nairobi Regional Commissioner James Kianda.

Read Also: Uhuru to Launch BBI on his Birthday

Prof Adams Oloo, the Vice Chair of BBI Steering Committee, will be the first to make his remarks after the entertainment. He will invite his Technical Group to make presentations.

There will also be a short video presentation before speeches from various political leaders.

Raila will make his remarks before inviting DP William Ruto. President Uhuru Kenyatta will close the ceremony with an address to the nation.

This is different from last year’s event where the DP invited the former Prime Minister to speak in what was interpreted as a breach of protocol. Ruto had an uneasy time in November as he looked like an outsider in the event. President Uhuru Kenyatta seemed to be enjoying himself and even cracked jokes with Raila.

Read Also: Tanga Tanga Members Locked out of BBI Launch

Things were made worse for the DP as Junet Mohammed made fun of his predicament in government. The program organizers also ensured that non of the DP’s allies except Kipchumba Murkomen spoke at the event. Murkomen was booed when he questioned the choice of speakers.

It was also widely reported that the security blocked Ruto from entering a VIP boardroom where Uhuru and Raila were holding a private meeting. However, State House denied these reports.

