Video: Shock, Disgust As Pastor Ng’ang’a Reveals His Manhood Size To Congregation

Controversial Pastor James Ng’ang’a of Neno Evangelism on Sunday surprised his church congregation after using foul language in his sermon.

Ng’angá used vulgar words while claiming that God has protected him and when he dies, nurses won’t get a chance to hold his private parts during the postmortem.

“Me siku yangu nikiondoka, I believe my God has protected me,” he said during the sermon.

“These nurses won’t get a chance to hold my private parts and say come and see what Ng’ang’a has.”

The controversial pastor further went on to reveal the size of his private parts saying that he has been blessed down there. The language he used, however, shocked his congregation.

“You can’t touch my private parts even when I’m dead,” he continues.

“These young kids can’t touch my private parts and start saying ‘come see Ng’ang’a. Kumbe ako na d*ck kubwa hivi.”

The post has attracted mixed reactions online has many wondered why he used such vulgar language in church.

Pastor Nganga im your follower and supporter but on this one No No No No Hapana Hapana Hapana. Umezidi Punguza ushimolatewa. You need prayers. pic.twitter.com/qwFdDxpBgT — Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) October 10, 2021

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko reacted to the clip saying that he’s a fan of Nganga but he needs to be tamed following the sermon.

“Pastor Nganga i’m your follower and supporter but on this one No No No No Hapana Hapana Hapana. Umezidi Punguza ushimolatewa. You need prayers,” he said.

Here are more reactions:

Take what good he says, ignore what hurts you sir. Personally Apostle is my spiritual dad, he's genuine, never copies anyone for likes and positive comments. He's not for whatever opinions Kenyans have about him. — Mordecai Mordecai (@MordecaiItati) October 10, 2021

@PastorNganga001 That language you are using is not Holy. Be careful not to annoy GOD ALMIGHTY. — Barake (@Barake15) October 10, 2021