Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

We Give Up! Mt Kenya Will Never Give Kenyans A President Again For At Least 20 Years – Kiraitu Murungi

By

Published

Kara

Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi has advised the Mt. Kenya region to dump their hopes of giving Kenyans another president and wait for at least 10 or 20 years before making another try.

Speaking at a meeting with members of his Devolution Empowerment Party (DEP), Murungi said that Mt. Kenya is in a tight corner now and would take several years before regrouping and having a strong politician who will unite them.

kiraitu

READ ALSO: Photo: Singer Hires Men To Carry Her Dress During Awards

He disputed claims that parties within the region can form an alliance and come up with a serious candidate for the 2022 General Election.

“This time around we must accept that we will not get the presidency.

“Let’s give ourselves about 10 to 20 years before we clinch power,” Kiraitu stated.

Murungi also went ahead and dismissed that Speaker Justin Muturi is the chosen one set to unite the region.

The governor, without minting his words, said that Muturi does not stand a chance of beating Deputy President William Ruto or ODM leader Raila Odinga in 2022.

“There will be no president coming from Mt Kenya region and I’m sorry to say that even my friend Justin Muturi has tried so hard but he has seen that his chances are limited,” he asserted.

“We can look for something else because this time around we won’t get that seat,” he said.

The governor’s comments come at a time when Kenyans believe the race for the top office has been reduced to two horses, Raila Odinga and William Ruto.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019