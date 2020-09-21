Connect with us

Which Part of English Don’t you Understand – CS Magoha’s Rude Answer Shocks Journalist

George Magoha
(KDRTV) – Education CS George Magoha’s growing frustrations with the Kenyan media played itself out on Monday when he gave a rude answer to a journalist.

The Education Ministry held a press conference to announce that teachers were to report back to school by Monday next week (September 28).

The announcement made by Teachers Service Commission (TSC) CEO Nancy said the teachers are supposed to prepare for reopening of schools next month.

However, a journalist later asked Magoha to clarify why teachers are supposed to go back to school when the government has not announced the official day for reopening of schools.

Magoha did not take the question lightly and asked the journalist if he did not understand English.

“In simple English, Dr. Nancy Macharia has said they are coming to prepare schools for a possible reopening at a whatever time. Which part of that English don’t you understand?” Magoha retorted.

Earlier on, the CS did not even want journalists to ask questions but later changed his mind and said they should only ask relevant questions.

Magoha has recently questioned media reports about the reopening of schools, saying they made him look like a fool.

Daily Nation reported over the weekend that schools will reopen on October 19. The newspaper quoted a report from the Education Response Committee on COVID-19.

However, Magoha faulted newspapers for quoting this report, saying it first has to be tabled before a higher committee for it to be adopted.

“It is not for me to give the date for the re-opening, I will table this report before a larger committee for a deliberation on the actual date for the resumption of schooling,” Magoha said.


