WHO: Rich Countries Failed In COVID Vaccine Donation Promise

KDRTV NEWS: The World Health Organization (WHO) director, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has said that the rich countries have failed to keep their Covid vaccine donation promises.

The WHO leader who was speaking during a Wednesday conference called for vaccine equity.

The Director said that “We don’t want any more promises; we just want the vaccines.”

He urged the countries to stop further promises and ensure that they deliver the 1 billion jabs they promised to low and middle-income countries.

He said that out of the 1 billion jabs promised by the rich countries, only 15 percent have materialized.

Many people have not been vaccinated in various developing countries across the world.

KDRTV notes that there are several low- and middle-income countries that have run out of Covid vaccines.

