G7 Summit Discusses Covid Vaccines, Economy & China

(KDRTV)-The US State Department has announced that President Joe Biden will today attend the G-7 summit.

The summit will discuss Cov-d vaccination, the global economy, and China.

KDRTV understands that the US had promised to join COVAX which is a program that is responsible for the manufacture and supply of vaccines for poor countries.

Again, the state Department confirmed that the President will also join others in discussing how the pandemic has significantly affected the Global economy.

At the video conference, President Joe Biden will also discuss the international challenges posed by China.

The US has faulted China for refusing to reveal crucial data to WHO investigative team about the early cases of Covid-19.

The G7 countries include the United States, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Japan, and Canada.

The G7 countries have a combined wealth of about $ 40 trillion about half the world economy.

President Biden is also expected to restore America`s scope of international cooperation.

Biden has overturned several steps taken by Trump. For instance, he is restoring America`s membership to World Health Organization (WHO)

Biden and other leaders will also discuss strategic steps to address the global economic crisis.

Today`s G7 summit will be chaired by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as the acting chair of the G7 group

