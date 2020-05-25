Why Baringo Queen With Gorgeous Smile Cannot Appear on Coca Cola Adverts

(KDRTV) – A four-year girl has captured the imagination of the nation after her pictures taking Coke went viral on social media.

Joy Jebiwott from Emining in Baringo County has a really gorgeous natural smile. The photos taken without any makeup show someone who is happy and enjoying the taste of Coke.

The beauty!❤❤ Model: 4 year Old Joy Jebiwott. 📸:@daggyshy Venue: Emining, Baringo County, Kenya. Coca-Cola pic.twitter.com/j1iNmfJZth — Kitisuru Oligarch 🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪 (@NytoMwangi) May 24, 2020

Immediately, the photos were shared on social media, several Kenyans fell in love with her smile and asked Coca-cola to make her the face of their brand.

Let's appreciate her by retweet and likes, be proud to be an African..

Taste the feeling of Coca-Cola #RutoWantedToKillUhuru pic.twitter.com/iLVsaQ3Tmi — SmithKe (@SmithKE15) May 25, 2020

A section of creative Kenyans even photoshopped her photos on Coke billboards.

This is cute! Retweet until Coca-Cola sees it! pic.twitter.com/3XR1ePUHNc — Billy the GOAT 🐐 (@Crazy_Nairabian) May 25, 2020

It's #AfricaDay2020 guys, let's all celebrate this Baringo born Queen of Coca-cola, the girl of the year, the girl who has made us forget about this pandemic. Can i have uncountable retweets🔁 for her pals, let's show her some love. ❤#RutoWantedToKillUhuru pic.twitter.com/UKaAVJVvKJ — DUAL CHROMOSOMES 🇰🇪 (@FellMentKE) May 25, 2020

The Coca Cola girl pic.twitter.com/RWQ1C14aJu — Mamacita (@Mercymutai_) May 25, 2020

Unfortunately, Kenyans are a bunch of angry and disturbed people who could not let the girl be. And, just like that some people saw something to criticize.

Read Also: The Situation is Going to Get Worse- Mutahi Kagwe

It should be noted that despite the calls to have our little girl feature on Coke adverts, it is not going to happen soon.

Coca-cola a giant soft drinks manufacturer cannot advertise to kids under the age of 12 years. The company made this policy as one of the ways to eradicate obesity in young kids. We hope Joy will find other gigs in future because she is extremely talented.