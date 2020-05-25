Connect with us

News

Why Baringo Queen With Gorgeous Smile Cannot Appear on Coca Cola Adverts

Avatar

Published

2 mins ago

on

EY2AIzRXkAgZ3o4
Joy Jebiwott

(KDRTV) – A four-year girl has captured the imagination of the nation after her pictures taking Coke went viral on social media.

Joy Jebiwott from Emining in Baringo County has a really gorgeous natural smile. The photos taken without any makeup show someone who is happy and enjoying the taste of Coke.

Immediately, the photos were shared on social media, several Kenyans fell in love with her smile and asked Coca-cola to make her the face of their brand.

A section of creative Kenyans even photoshopped her photos on Coke billboards.

Unfortunately, Kenyans are a bunch of angry and disturbed people who could not let the girl be. And, just like that some people saw something to criticize.

Read Also: The Situation is Going to Get Worse- Mutahi Kagwe

It should be noted that despite the calls to have our little girl feature on Coke adverts, it is not going to happen soon.

Coca-cola a giant soft drinks manufacturer cannot advertise to kids under the age of 12 years. The company made this policy as one of the ways to eradicate obesity in young kids. We hope Joy will find other gigs in future because she is extremely talented.

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Click to comment

Partner with KDRTV Kenya News

Advertise with KDRTV