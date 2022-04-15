Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Why Communications Authority Of Kenya Has Extended Sim Card Registration

By

Published

FB IMG 16500283760165658
Ezra Chiloba

Long cueues have recently been witnessed in Safaricom shop outlets. This is after Communications Authority of Kenya urged Kenyans to register their lines to avoid being disconnected. The deadline was set to be this Friday 15th of April 2022.

However, Communications Authority of Kenya has decided to extend the sim registration around the country. They have extended the deadline in the next six months to allow all the people to register.

images 2022 04 15T162905.557

Cueue of people registering lines

On the other hand, the three major operators Safaricom, Telkom and Airtel Kenya has seen quite a number of people registering. Safaricom, for instance has recorded 67% compliance, Airtel 55% compliance and Telkom 33 % compliance.

The date was pushed due to some reasons. One of the reason being some people are in rural areas and they find it hard to get such information. The time will allow more people to comply with the rules of the communication authority of Kenya.

However, others in consideration were those that are in outside country.

Consequently, Safaricom, the largest telecommunication company in the country, has ultimately rolled out online registration of SIM cards ahead of Friday, April 15, 2022 deadline that was set by the Communications Authority.

Also read Simcard Registration Extended For 6 Months

This is after an outcry from Kenyans on social media, who told the company to follow in the footsteps of Telkom who had rolled out the online Sim Card registration. Telkom had allowed its customers to register their lines using a short sad code they had provided.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020