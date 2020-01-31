Why Waititu was Right to Skip Disrespectful NTV Interview

(KDRTV) – On Thursday, Daily Nation published a story with a very skewed headline titled: Why Do Kenyans vote for Clowns. In the story, the author claimed that ex Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu represented all that is wrong with Kenyan politics.

The author, who quoted heavily from Waititu’s impeachment on Wednesday evening, describe Baba Yao as a stone merchant-turned politician who could easily participate in street fights. A social misfit and loud mouth turned leader. The author claimed that the embattled governor rose to power through his populism but had little or no management skills.

Despite the fact that most of his arguments were right, the writer was unnecessarily biased in his reporting, which goes against all the tenets of Journalism. Waititu was impeached shortly after 9 PM on Tuesday, it is unlikely that the article would have been written a few minutes after that for it to be on Thursday paper. This story took time to prepare. Maybe someone was aware of what the verdict of the Senate would be, meaning the article was just another sponsored propaganda.

Read Also: How Waititu’s Fate was Sealed

It was therefore ironical that NTV, a sister station to Daily Nation, would want to interview Waititu. Why do media houses interview clowns?

Waititu was to appear for an interview with Ken Mijungu, but the governor went missing! He switched off his phone. Mijungu shared a video of himself frantically trying to reach Waititu.

.@ntvkenya called Waititu a clown in the morning but ended up inviting the clown to their revenue making evening show. The clown stopped their reggae 🤣🤣🤣 Ken Mijungu @KenMijungu @janbosire #WaitituSpeaks pic.twitter.com/mxYIdyMvqw — Phelix G-Cord (@PhelixOchola) January 31, 2020

Mijungu would just have embarrassed Waititu further. After all, they have already declared their stand on the whole impeachment issue. And all they would have done would be to prove to the world that Waititu deserved to be impeached.

The best thing Waititu did in his entire life was to avoid the NTV interview. The paper mocked him badly on Thursday headline, calling him a clown and expecting to hear from him. Pedestrian journalism. Anyway, I knew Wetangula must have taken some coins. #WaitituSpeaks pic.twitter.com/AoPoJ8lh1z — Abuga Makori EGH, MBE (@o_abuga) January 31, 2020

Nationa media should choose their battles well. You can’t call someone a clown but still want to make money through him. No way!

Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us enquiries, press releases

Hello…contact Mugwenu Doctors they use local herbals and strong spiritual powers to heal and solve problems and long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, TB, manhood weakness among other things.Life Problems such as love issues,family problem, hardships in business,increase your luck .ie wining lottery games,court cases,Tenders.

Promotion at work and clears away devilish spirits and dreams.For consultation call +254740637248

Www.mugwenudoctors.com