How Uhuru’s Call to Raila Sealed Waititu’s Fate

(KDRTV) – Statehouse was not even aware of Tanga Tanga’s plan to save former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu until the hearing of his impeachment started at the Senate on Tuesday.

Senate Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen proposed an 11-member committee to determine the fate of Baba Yao. In the list, were six Senators who are believed to be either Tanga Tanga or are friendly to Deputy President William Ruto.

The committee was to be chaired by Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala and assisted by his Nakuru counterpart Susan Kihika.

Apart from Kihika, firebrand Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot and Meru’s Mithika Linturi were also in the committee.

In fact, it is believed that Waititu went to the Senate assured that he wouldn’t be impeached because he had the Tanga Tanga members on his side. His defence team didn’t bother to come with witnesses.

However, Murkomen’s plan was scuttled after Senators questioned the membership of the committee. Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata questioned why the Central region had not been represented.

“I know of the idea to avoid picking a leader from central to the committee, but I feel at least one senator from the region should have been included in the committee,” Kang’ata argued.

Jubilee nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura claimed that the committee members had been selected with the aim of saving Waititu.

In the end, the Senators shot down Murkomen’s proposals and opted to discuss Waititu’s impeachment on the floor of the house.

However, Kang’ata was not satisfied and made a frantic call to Statehouse warning that Tanga Tanga was planning to save Waititu. It is at this point that President Uhuru Kenyatta got knowledge of what was happening.

Uhuru called ODM leader Raila Odinga and briefed him about what was happening. Raila made another call to the Senate, this time to Minority leader James Orengo. Orengo was instructed to adjourn the motion for a few minutes.

It is during this period that Waititu’s goose was cooked. That was on Tuesday.

