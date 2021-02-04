Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

William Ruto not Invited to Mzee Moi’s Anniversary

Avatar

By

Published

images 36
images 36

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto has not been invited to late former President Daniel Arap Moi’s Anniversary, set to take place in Kabarak.

The Moi family will hold a ceremony to celebrate one year since Kenya’s longest serving President passed away on February 4, 2019.

According to sources, President Uhuru Kenyatta is likely to lead the commemoration ceremony for his political mentor.

Read Also: Ruto Mocks Uhuru in Condolence Message to Mzee Moi 

Several high profile politicians, among them Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi have confirmed attendance.

However, the DP’s office said the second in command was not even aware of such an event.

The DP’s spokesman Emmanuel Tallam revealed that he will be in Kwale County to commission some CDF projects in Lunga Lunga Constituency.

Read Also: Tough Days for Mzee Moi’s Employees after Death

“The DP has not received any invitation. You know those are private functions the DP is never invited to. We will be in Kwale,” Tallam told journalists.

KANU Secretary General Nick Salat said that it will be a private function, with a few select dignitaries expected to attend.

Snubbing Ruto further heightens the political animosity between the DP and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi. The two are in a fierce battle to control the rich Rift Valley voting bloc.

Read Also: Moi’s Grandson who may be more successful than Gideon 

Gideon blocked Ruto from seeing the late Mzee Moi when he was alive. The DP didn’t see Moi’s body at Lee Funeral Home when he passed away last year.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

IMG 20210202 070013 IMG 20210202 070013

News

Defiant Mike Sonko Claims Kenyatta Family is after him

(KDRTV) – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has claimed that his current tribulations are related to an altercation he has with the Kenyatta family....

23 hours ago
FB IMG 1612348218422 FB IMG 1612348218422

News

Silvanus Osoro: From a Chokoraa to William Ruto’s Commander

(KDRTV) – South Mugirango MP Silvanus Osoro is the man of the moment thanks to his theatrics at a funeral on Monday. The youthful...

22 hours ago
images 35 images 35

News

DCI on the Spot for Issuing Mike Sonko with a Good Conduct Certificate

(KDRTV) – Ex-Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s lawyers have questioned the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for Issuing their client with a certificate of good...

20 hours ago
IMG 20210202 070013 IMG 20210202 070013

News

Mike Sonko Grilled over Linking Kenyatta Family to Corruption

(KDRTV) – Embattled City politician Mike Sonko will spent at least two more nights in police custody before a ruling on his bail application...

2 days ago