News

Yet Again Multimedia University Students Strike

IMG 20221019 WA0001
Police at the scene

This is the third year in a row that the Multimedia university students are going on a strike causing a huge traffic along Magadi road.

IMG 20221019 WA0007

Traffic in Magadi road

Earlier today, 19 October 2022, Students of multimedia university went on a strike after the students called attention to a number of issues affecting them. Some of their grievances were fee policy which was set and could not accommodate them all, poor sanitation in their hostels for those staying within the institution, leaking roofs and dilapidated  classrooms, poor health care among others.

IMG 20221019 WA0006

Multimedia university students chase with the police Courtesy Kassaine Mackalla

Police were forced to lobby teargas canisters at the students. The students had previously prepared for the strike. Classes had to be postponed until further notice.

This comes barely a few days after Egerton university closed down and students were forced to go back home after the university failed to agree with the UASU.

Also read Learning Suspended In Egerton University After Failed Discussions With UASU

On the other hand, this is not the first time the university is going on a strike. Last year, the University was indefinitely closed after the staff strike.  Students were forced to later vacate from the premises through a memo.

“On the morning of 15th September, 2021, students became unruly and attempted to interfere with motorists along the Magadi Road. Accordingly, the University Management and resolved to CLOSE the University indefinitely.

“By copy of this memo all affected students MUST clear from the University compound immediately but not later than 6:00 pm today 15th September, 2021,” the memo signed by MMU Vice Chancellor, Amb. Prof. Festus Kaberia read.

Again, in 2020 September, the students went on a strike after the exams were allegedly postponed without them being consulted.

