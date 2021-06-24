Connect with us

News

You Will Pay Dearly For Deputy IG Daughter’s Death- Matiang’i Tells Matatu Drivers

By

Published

Matiangi

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i on Wednesday, June 23, promised that those behind the death of Meline Waithera Njoroge, the daughter of Deputy Inspector General Edward Njoroge, must face the consequence.

The 25-year old died on June 17 at Kenyatta National Hospital after being sandwiched by Matatus in CBD while crossing Tom Mboya Street at 8 in the morning.

Matiangi, while speaking during the funeral in Kiambu County, said such are accidents that can be avoided but are always with us because of negligence.

“As we come to bury this child, we are also rudely reminded about some things that happen in our society that we can avoid. How this child died is because of reckless matatu drivers,” he said.

Shock As IEBC Says It’s Not Ready For 2022 General Election

“This is someone who was just walking on the pavement of a road and some fellow who was driving at a place he was not supposed to, hit her. That is how this child met her death.”

He vowed that the people behind the crime must pay dearly.

“It is moments like this that we are reminded that some of us engage in conduct and behavior that gets us here. Now we are burying a very promising young girl,” he said.

“We would not be here today if it were not for some mad people who were driving all over the place.”

The CS also represented President Uhuru Kenyatta who sent his condolence.

“She was a great role model and an inspiration to everyone who knew her,” the president mourned.

Some of the leaders who were in attendance include; Interior PS Karanja Kibicho, Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai, DCI boss George Kinoti, Kiambu Governor James Nyoro, Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu, Giilgil MP Martha Wangari among others.

