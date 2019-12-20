You’re a confused attention seeker, I will Deal With Your Master! Waiguru Blasts King Kaka

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waoguru has announced that she has changed her mind on plans to sue Rapper King Kaka over his controversial song Wajinga Nyinyi.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Waiguru said she has reached the decision after realizing that the rapper is a confused attention-seeking young man.

The governor accussed King Kaka of faking his own assassination and falsely reporting that he had been summoned to appear before the Director of Criminal Investigations.

Having watched the antics of #kingkaka in the last couple of days with reports of fake assassination attempts and DCI summons, I recognize that he’s a confused attention seeking young man. I have therefore made the decision not to proceed with the Kingkaka suit,” Waiguru said.

Having watched the antics of #kingkaka in the last couple of days with reports of fake assassination attempts and DCI summons, I recognize that he’s a confused attention seeking young man. I have therefore made the decision not to proceed with the Kingkaka suit. — Anne Waiguru (@AnneWaiguru) December 20, 2019

Waiguru further claims that the Wajinga Nyinyi song has been sponsored by some politicians to settle political scores.

“It is unfortunate when talented youth are taken advantage of by some politicians and used to settle political scores. As I have chosen in previous occasions of this nature, I will contend with their masters,” she said.

Read Also: Attention Seeker! DCI Denies Summoning King Kaka

On Monday, this week, Waiguru through her lawyers, gave King Kaka a 48-hour ultimatum to delete the song or be sued over defamation.

More than three top lawyers, among them Ekuro Aukot, Ahmednessari Abdulahi and Nelson Havi had promised to defend King Kaka in court if the governor made true her intentions to go to court.

On Tuesday, King Kaka claimed that he had been summoned to appear before the DCI over the song. The DCI later denied summoning him and warned him against seeking cheap publicity.

Since the release of the song, which currently has more than 2 million views, King Kaka has asked Kenyans to pray for him because his life is in danger.