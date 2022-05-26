Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Opinion

How Difference Between Rift Valley and Nyanza Votes That Could Shape The August 9 Election Results

By

Published

The quest to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta has been definitively confirmed as a two- horse race. Deputy President William Ruto of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) will face former Prime Minister Raila Odinga of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) in the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition. Numerous surveys have been conducted over the last few months and days to determine which of the two candidates is the most likely to win the presidency on August 9th.

One critical aspect that may influence the outcome of the August Presidential elections is the perception of these places as strongholds for the two candidates, as well as the number of registered voters in those areas.

The Rift Valley, Kenya’s largest region with thirteen counties, is often regarded as Ruto’s stronghold in addition to being his backyard. Rift Valley Region now has a total of 5,344,217 registered voters, according to the Indepedent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) register.

Raila’s primary stronghold, Nyanza Region, which also happens to be his backyard, consists of six counties with a combined population of 3, 08, 1891 registered voters. These are totals that include newly registered voters from the IEBC’ s most recent registration process.

The discrepancy in registered voters between the two regions, notwithstanding their geographical and population capacity differences, could have a significant impact on the August 2022 Presidential Elections. The above data result in a difference of 2,262,236 in favour of Ruto.

The fact that the Rift Valley, Kenya’ s largest region, is heavily in favour of Ruto gives him an advantage over his primary rival Raila, whose backyard consists of only six counties with only four (Siaya, Kisumu, Migori, and Homabay) backing him. More over three quarters of the Rift Valley Region’ s 13 counties are strongly behind William Ruto.

Counties inside these boundaries, however, could be considered battlegrounds. These counties are located in the North Rift and the two counties are located in the South Nyanza regions.

Also Read: Kabogo Calls Out Ruto & Raila Over Campaign Tactics

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020