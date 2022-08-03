Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Opinion

Why Uhuru Could Remain in Office Until 2023

By

Published

5721F77E 8ED0 443F 8BFA 68ECA70D3089 cx0 cy2 cw0 w1080 h608 s

Kenyans are set to go back to the ballot in 6 days to pick the next head of state as President Uhuru Kenyatta’s 10 year tenure is set to come to an end. 

However some circumstances could see Uhuru remain President until November 27. 

The president-elect, as declared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission IEBC, would be sworn in on September 6 in the customary aftermath of the election.

The change of guard could be postponed by at least two months if the election fails to produce a winner as stipulated by the constitution.

The first such problem could occur if none of the four candidates receives the necessary majority of votes in the first round.

This would require a runoff election to be held within thirty days.

According to current opinion polls about the chosen presidential candidate, it seems unlikely that a winner would emerge in the first round.

The closeness of the contest could possibly lead to a petition challenging the outcome of the vote.

In the event that the Supreme Court upholds the IEBC’s election results, the transfer of power could be delayed until at least mid-September.

The Constitution stipulates that an aggrieved candidate has until August 23 to file a petition. The Supreme Court has a maximum of 14 days to hear arguments and render a decision, which may extend the wait until September 13.

Sixty days following the nullification of the election results, the nation would be compelled to hold new elections. In this instance, the tentative date for a recurrence would be at least November. 

At this point, either party could still move to court to file a petition for the outcome of the election. A demand for new elections could result in President Uhuru continuing to serve as Kenya’s interim leader into the year 2023.

Also Read: President Uhuru Warns Bungoma County Residents Against Electing Ruto, Names The Only Person Who Could Save Them 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020