Politics

5 Things Uhuru Kenyatta Could Do In Retirement

Uhuru Kenyatta

Outgoing president Uhuru Kenyatta could resort to a number of hobbies as he  heads to retirement next week.

Family Business

Uhuru Kenyatta’s family ranks among the most powerful in the nation with enormous wealth in the dairy, banking, real estate, and hospitality industries

Uhuru’s family was recently ranked as the fourth wealthiest in the nation and had a net worth of Ksh 60 billion. Uhuru will be responsible for making sure the family businesses survive. 

Farming

The outgoing head of state has previously expressed a desire to pursue a career in farming after his term concludes. During the 2021 African Green Revolution Forum (AGRF), he discussed his intention to pursue agriculture as a full-time profession.

According to reports, Uhuru has made substantial investments in his 4,000-acre farm in Gicheha, Nakuru County, due to the funds poured into the venture. Uhuru also owns another ranch in Narok County. 

Grandfather Duties

Uhuru Kenyatta has three grandchildren and will have plenty of time to hang out with them as he enjoys his retirement. 

International Duty

Uhuru established positive relationships with foreign nations during his ten-year tenure. He was appointed the global champion for the Africa Adaptation Acceleration Program as a result of his advocacy for climate change on the continent (AAAP). He agreed to take on the role of championing the African Union’s cultural and artistic agenda in January 2020.

Political Pundits believe that Uhuru might be open to a United Nations role if one were offered because of his efforts to establish international relationships.

Chair Azimio la Umoja 

President Kenyatta, who became chairman of Azimio la Umoja on April 14, 2022, will continue to participate in coalition activities and play a crucial role in overseeing the incoming administration.

During his speech after the Supreme Court upheld Ruto’s victory, Uhuru urged Kenyans to hold the incoming government accountable for the campaign promises made.

The outgoing head of state could help Azimio movement leader Raila Odinga in the opposition.

Also Read: Six Legacy Projects President Uhuru Will Be Remembered For 

