A Step Inside Karanja Kibicho’s Multi-Million Hotel in Kirinyaga [PHOTOS]

The Ministry of interior permanent Secretary Dr. Karanja Kibicho reportedly owns a multimillion hotel located in Kagio Town, Kirinyaga County.

Abai Lodge provides an unforgettable experience for its guests and offers a wide range of amenities, including lodging, food, beverages, and recreation.

The lodge is crafted with an exquisite touch and superb modern finishing. The rooms are the epitome of elegance, comfort, and style.

The Lodge offers a variety of services that redefine exclusivity and make it an excellent retreat destination. The Abai Experience has conferencing facilities, a swimming pool, and a fitness center, among other amenities.

The lodge offers accommodation in three categories, categories: executive, deluxe, and standard. Executive rooms cost Ksh15,000 per night, deluxe rooms cost Ksh7,000 per night, regular rooms on the other hand cost Ksh4,000 per night.

The resort is recognized for hosting a variety of entertainment acts regularly and has hosted several well-known personalities, including artists and comedians.

PS Karanja Kibicho has also hosted several events in the lodge, including discussions with government officials like Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya and other Mount Kenya leaders.