Alfred Mutua Hints at Joining Ruto Camp Ahead Of August 9 Elections

Ruto Mutua

Photo of Deputy President William Ruto and Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua. Image courtesy.

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has hinted that he might join the Kenya Kwanza Alliance if his demands in Azimio movement are not heard.

Speaking during an interview with Citizen TV on Thursday April 7, the outgoing governor revealed that Deputy President William Ruto had called him after he gave a presser on Wednesday along with 8 other political parties.

“We still have time. There is the option of joining Kenya Kwanza. I saw a missed call this morning from DP Ruto. His people have been calling me for weeks,” Governor Mutua stated.

“It is not that we are lost for options. What we want is to be treated with respect because we are doing this for Raila Odinga. We will not agree to be tricked,” He added.

During his press conference on Wednesday, Mutua gave the Azimio la Umoja bigwigs an ultimatum of 48 hours to hear his demands or else he and 8 other parties would leave the outfit which is allied to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

The other parties include; the Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) associated with Defence CS Eugene Wamalwa, Muungano party led by Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana, Chama Cha Uzalendo and Kenya Reforms Party.

