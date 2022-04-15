Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Amount of Money UDA Nomination Losers Will Pay to Dispute Results

By

Published

wilson sossion resig60d5ad45ecfd0 1200x857 1

The United Democratic Alliance’s Electoral and Nomination Dispute Resolution Committee published the rules and processes for filing complaints by nomination losers.

Additionally, the party specified the fee that complainants will pay to have their grievances heard.

In a document seen by KDRTV, The party highlighted that applicants will pay Ksh 500,000 for challenges on presidential nominations and Ksh 200,000 for challenges in governorship nominations.

Complaints regarding the senatorial ticket will be heard following payment of Ksh100,000 by the complainant. National Assembly disputes, as well as Woman Representative disputes, shall be resolved upon payment of Ksh100,000.

Disputes between County Assembly members shall be resolved upon payment of Ksh20,000.

20220415 215954

While the UDA nominations process was generally smooth, in other regions of the country, the process devolved into turmoil, with aspirants contesting both the process and the results.

Some of the areas that saw chaotic nominations include; Bomet County, Nandi County, Embu and some sections of Nairobi county.

Among the aspirants who have come out to request for repeat nominations in Uasin Gishu senatorial hopeful Oliver Kipchumba. 

While addressing the media on Friday April 15, Oliver accused his main opponent Jackson Mandago, of voter manipulation, intimidation, and the use of county resources in the nominations.

We are here to complain about voter manipulation by my competitor Jackson Mandago, and the use of county staff, county vehicles, and intimidations meted on our agents,” Oliver Kipchumba stated.

Also read Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago Accused of Using County Staff to Rig Nominations

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020