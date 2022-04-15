Amount of Money UDA Nomination Losers Will Pay to Dispute Results

The United Democratic Alliance’s Electoral and Nomination Dispute Resolution Committee published the rules and processes for filing complaints by nomination losers.

Additionally, the party specified the fee that complainants will pay to have their grievances heard.

In a document seen by KDRTV, The party highlighted that applicants will pay Ksh 500,000 for challenges on presidential nominations and Ksh 200,000 for challenges in governorship nominations.

Complaints regarding the senatorial ticket will be heard following payment of Ksh100,000 by the complainant. National Assembly disputes, as well as Woman Representative disputes, shall be resolved upon payment of Ksh100,000.

Disputes between County Assembly members shall be resolved upon payment of Ksh20,000.

While the UDA nominations process was generally smooth, in other regions of the country, the process devolved into turmoil, with aspirants contesting both the process and the results.

Some of the areas that saw chaotic nominations include; Bomet County, Nandi County, Embu and some sections of Nairobi county.

Among the aspirants who have come out to request for repeat nominations in Uasin Gishu senatorial hopeful Oliver Kipchumba.

While addressing the media on Friday April 15, Oliver accused his main opponent Jackson Mandago, of voter manipulation, intimidation, and the use of county resources in the nominations.

We are here to complain about voter manipulation by my competitor Jackson Mandago, and the use of county staff, county vehicles, and intimidations meted on our agents,” Oliver Kipchumba stated.

