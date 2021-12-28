Connect with us

Politics

Atwoli Imports Rhumba Singers To Grace Luhya unity Rally On 31st December At Bukhungu

The flamboyant Central Organization of Trade Union (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has gone international by sourcing the celebrated Rhumba Singers, Faya Tess and Nyboma to grace the christened Luhya Unity Rally at Bukhungu Stadium, Kakamega on Friday, 31st December 2021.

The “Mongali” hit maker and her counterpart “Nzaya Nzayadio” singer have landed in the country where they have been massively received by the trade unionist Francis Atwoli ahead of the much hyped Luhya unity convention that has shattered Mudavadi and Wetangula’s factions.

According to Atwoli, the Western region legislators have been invited including the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) chief partners (Amani National Congress, ANC, party leader Musalia Mudavadi, Wiper boss Kalonzo Musyoka, Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula, Baringo senator Gideon Moi and the former Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo).

He has also assured that the security will be tightly heightened to wade off any uncouth plans to disrupt the event by the rebellious.

Speaking on Monday at Bukhungu Stadium while inspecting the ongoing preparations ahead of the big day in Luhya land, Atwoli warned Kakamega senator Cleophas Malala who had hinted at influencing the disruption of the rally following the allegations that Atwoli and Raila were supposed to seek Mudavadi’s permission to hold such a mega rally in his perceived territory.

“You are a junior Senator who has neither the capacity to speak on behalf of the Luhya community nor the ability to call on and off such a meeting. The Bukhungu II meeting brings together ALL progressive leaders and locals from the 5 counties in the region” Atwoli said.

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa (DP Ruto’s hardliner) also averred to rally Luhyas to boycott the rally citing that Atwoli is a political broker fighting for his wn personal interests.

“I beseech the Luhya nation to ignore the fake Luhya meeting being convened by Mzee Francis Atwoli at Bukhungu Stadium on the 31st. The COTU SG is more dangerous than Covid 19 to the unity of the Mulembe Nation. He is the CHIEF political broker whose days are numbered” MP Didmus Barasa said.

Atwoli Responds To Malala`s Remarks “Bukhungu Stadium No Go Zone For Raila”

