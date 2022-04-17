Connect with us

Atwoli Warns Kalonzo Against Protesting in Azimio Camp, Tells Him What Might Happen

COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli, believes that Wiper Democratic Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka is jeopardizing his chances of being chosen as Raila Odinga’s running partner.

Speaking on Saturday, April 16, in Khwisero Atwoli noted that Kalonzo’s associates are making too many demands, which would stifle his chances of being selected for the Azimio la Umoja Kenya Kwanza presidential line-up.

Atwoli further chastised Kalonzo saying that his excessive public demands had caused the coalition to become tense.

Atwoli advised the former Vice President to seek talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta and the ODM leader in order to resolve the coalition’s contentious issues.

“I know Kalonzo as an important figure in the coalition and he should focus on building confidence and make people vote for the coalition. Too many conditions will make someone who was to give him deputy president position think twice,” Atwoli said.

Atwoli further told Kalonzo to stop staging sideshows and instead keep to his vow of wholeheartedly supporting Raila for the presidency.

Azimio’s major goal, according to the outspoken leader, is to win the presidency seat in the August elections.

Atwoli’s words come after a split in the Azimio movement , with Kalonzo allies led by Kitui South Senator Enoch Wambua and former Transport CAS Wavinya Ndeti asking that Raila choose Wiper leader as his running mate.

